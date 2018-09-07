CHARLES CITY — Margaret Linda Riden, 100, of Charles City, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Floyd County Medical Center, Charles City.
She was born Feb. 21, 1918, in Butler County, daughter of Gottlieb and Margaret (Lundt) Wedeking. On Nov. 20, 1941, she married Floyd Riden in Clarksville. He died in 2002.
She received her education at Riden School, Butler Township, District No. 3. Margaret and Floyd farmed south of Charles City for 28 years and then moved to their home in Charles City where Margaret still resided. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and was active in the church circles, United Methodist Women, LCA co-chair, Peace Circle, Midi’s and as a Sunday school teacher. She also was a member of the Heritage Club, Birthday Club, Senior Citizens and 4-H Leader Cedarside Club.
Survived by: a daughter, Mona Staudt of Charles City; a son, Gary Riden of Charles City; six grandchildren, Douglas Staudt (Christopher Lee) of Urbandale, Steven (Nikki) Staudt of Forest City, Charles (Angie) Staudt and Renee (Brody) Boss, both of Charles City, Somer (Ben) Diericks of Flint, Mich., and Andrea (Alex) Heitz of Charles City; 18 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; six brothers, Emil, Arnold, Helmuth, Walter, Otto and Edwin; four sisters, Selma, Anna, Martha and Hilda; a son-in-law, Ronald Staudt; and a daughter-in-law, Sheila Riden.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Charles City, with burial in Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City. Visitation is 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Hauser Funeral Home, Charles City, and will continue one hour before services at the church.
Condolences may be left at www.hauserfh.com.
She was a regular at Tuesday morning coffee. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild held a very special place in her heart. She made many meals, numerous quilts and afghans for all of them and will fondly be remembered for her sugar cookies that she made for everyone’s birthday and special holidays.
