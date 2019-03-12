Margaret L. Ohrt

(1927-2019)
REINBECK — Margaret Lucile Ohrt, 91, of Reinbeck, died Saturday, March 9, at Parkview Manor, Reinbeck.
She was born Dec. 12, 1927, in Dike, daughter of Hans and Edel (Andersen) Johnson. She married Richard “Dick” Ohrt on Sept. 2, 1948, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Dike.
She graduated from Dike High School in 1945, later attending Gates Business College in Waterloo. Margaret worked at Farmers Co-op in Dike briefly after graduating. She worked part time in the 1960s for the U.S. Census Bureau, but most of her working life was spent alongside Dick on the farm. She was a member of The Order of The Eastern Star, PEO, American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, Oak Leaf Country Club and the Union Congregational United Church of Christ.
Survived by: a son, Brad (Lynn) Ohrt of Reinbeck; her daughters-in-law, Cynthia Ohrt of Cedar Rapids and Janice Ohrt of Reinbeck; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Randall and Philip; a great-grandson, Ian Felton; and her brothers and sisters.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck with burial in the Reineck City Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at French-Hand Chapel in Reinbeck and at 9:30 a.m. before services at the church.
Memorials: to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at 3925 Fountains Drive, No. 100, Cedar Rapids 52411 or to the family to be donated to a local cause in Margaret’s memory.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Margaret embraced being a “farm wife” and juggled all the chores and tasks that came her way along with tending to the house and caring for the children. She enjoyed gardening and canning the fruits and vegetables. Margaret and Dick enjoyed square dancing and traveling to many destinations.
