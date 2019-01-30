Try 1 month for 99¢
Margaret L. "Margie" Tarrants

WATERLOO — Margaret L. “Margie” Tarrants, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Aug. 31, 1933, in Louisiana, Mo., daughter of Clarence and Bessie Worsham Branstetter. She married Jack Tarrants, and they were later divorced.

Margaret worked as a CNA at Country View for 27 years.

Survived by: her grandson, Justin Tarrants of Waterloo; two great-granddaughters, Justine Tarrants and Jacklyn Tarrants, both of Charles City; and a sister, Carolyn Lovelace of Elsberry, Mo.

Preceded in death by: her daughter, Janet Tarrants; two brothers, John Branstetter and Jimmy Branstetter; and five sisters, Betty Branstetter, Sue Liggett, Rachel McCormack, Sarah Branstetter and Jane Mugent.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

