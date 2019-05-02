Margaret L. Christopherson Thom

(1925-2019)
JESUP — Margaret Laurayne Christopherson Thom, 93, of Jesup, died Saturday, April 27, at Winding Creek Meadows of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 19, 1925, on a farm in Allamakee County, daughter of Henry Gerhard Kvamme and Inga Genetta (Olson) Kvamme. On Sept. 26, 1944, she married Jerome Kenneth Christopherson at the First Lutheran Church in Decorah. He preceded her in death in 1997. She married Wilfred “Bill” Thom on July 9, 2004, at the Little Brown Church, Nashua. He preceded her in death in 2018.
She graduated from Decorah High School in 1943. Margaret worked as a psychiatric aide at the Mental Health Institute in Independence from 1966 until her retirement in 1987. She also was the bookkeeper for the family business, Christopherson & Sons Hydraulic Service in Jesup. She was a member of the American Lutheran Church, Jesup.
Survived by: three sons, David (Valerie) Christopherson of Waterloo, Jerry (Beth) Christopherson of Cedar Falls and Duayne Christopherson of Winchester, Calif.; three daughters, Lois Hoffman of Mesa, Ariz., Janice (Douglas) Miller of Cedar Falls and Kathryn Steinlage of Woodberry, Minn.; a stepdaughter, Joellen Rheinschmidt of Post Falls, Idaho; 15 grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her first husband, Jerome; her second husband, Wilfred; two sisters, Florence Wennes and Lillian Bieber; a daughter-in-law, Laurie Christopherson; and a stepson-in-law, Ted Rheinschmidt.
Services: 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the American Lutheran Church, with burial in Cedar Crest Cemetery, both in Jesup. Visitation will be from noon until services Friday at the church. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: will be directed to the church and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
A special “Thank You” to Pastor Kristen, staff at Winding Creek Meadows, and Cedar Valley Hospice for their love, support, and care.
