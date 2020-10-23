Margaret J. Weikert

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Dawn Pederson officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday. There will be no visitation or viewing at the church on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and the church. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com