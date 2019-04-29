(1947-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Margaret J. Sorensen, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, April 26, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born July 21, 1947, in Fargo, N.D., daughter of John and M. Virginia (Blackburn) Stensland. She married Dean Sorensen on June 4, 1966, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Janesville.
She graduated from State College of Iowa and was an information systems specialist with Cedar Falls Schools.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Matthew Sorensen of Waverly and Nathan (Traci) Sorensen of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Aimee (Kraig) Kruger of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren, Jonathan, Claire, Paige and Natalie Sorensen, Megan and Kameron Kruger, and Maddison Johnson and Milo and Malone Sorensen; three brothers, Bill (Cathy) Stensland and Tom (Dianne) Stensland, all of Forest City and Jim (Emily) Stensland of Cedar Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a baby boy; and her parents.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Visitation will be for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice, Christian Crusaders or Nazareth Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
