Margaret J McClain

April 17, 1941-April 24, 2022

Judy McClain 81, passed away on April 24, 2022, due to complications from Alzheimer’s.

Judy was born April 17, 1941, in Waterloo Iowa to Richard and Helen (Peterson) Hayes. The second of seven children, she graduated from Our Lady of Victory Academy. She married her high school sweetheart Kent McClain on June 3rd, 1961, and was a loving mother to daughters Lynn (McClain) Kepp and Laura McClain.

The family moved many times and in 1977 moved to Los Angeles. After Kent passed away in 1989, Judy moved to Cedar Rapids Iowa to be closer to family. She enjoyed traveling, family gatherings, and singing.

She loved being a grandmother to Haley Kepp, Luke Prelgovisk, Connor Kepp, and Logan Prelgovisk. She visited them regularly in California including a week every summer at Lake Tahoe.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Steve Hayes, and brother-in-law Tom McCarthy.

She is survived by her siblings Pat McCarthy, Tom (Carol) Hayes, Dennis (Nancy) Hayes, Rosemary Hayes, and Becky (Jim Ickes) Hayes, sister-in-law Jane (Steve) Hayes, and numerous family members.

There is a visitation at Cedar Memorial Tuesday, May 3rd from 4-7 pm. The funeral mass is Wednesday, May 4th, 10 am at All Saints Church, Cedar Rapids. The inurnment is Thursday, May 5th, 10 am at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.