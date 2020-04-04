(1927-2020)
CEDAR FALLS — Margaret J. Hubrig, 93 of Waterloo, died Tuesday, March 31, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, of natural causes.
She was born March 15, 1927, in Perham Minn., daughter of Benjamin and Ruth Andrews Esser. She married Leonard Hubrig on April 2, 1948, in Perham; he died Oct. 16, 2005.
Margaret graduated from Perham High School and worked in retail at stores, including Stearns, Arnold’s Women’s Clothing, and Les Dolls. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Waterloo.
Survivors: three sons, Dennis and Scott Hubrig, both of Waterloo, and Steve Hubrig of Laredo, Texas; a daughter, Jayne (Dennis) Slaughter of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Hubrig, Joshua (Jennifer) Hubrig, Brock (Katrina) Fairbanks, Laura (Peter) Kockelkorn, Jennifer Fassett-Thompson, Jill (Levi) Sires, Jodi (Shane) Reisner and Ian (Emily) Hubrig; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Esser of Grand Rapids, Mich.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a daughter, Nancy Fairbanks; a daughter-in-law, Pam Hubrig; a brother, Robert Esser; and two sisters, Charlotte Neu and Ruth Schinabeck.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: to NewAldaya or Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
Online condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Margaret was an avid bridge player. She enjoyed snowmobiling and boating at Lake Delhi.
