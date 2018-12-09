FAIRBANK — Margaret Geraldine Owens, 89, died Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Mercy Hospital in Oelwein.
She was born July 7, 1929, in Colfax, daughter of Clifford and Ann (Smith) Meckley. She grew up in the Colfax area where she also attended and graduated from high school. She continued her education at Drake University and then at Wartburg College in Waverly. Margaret married David Owens March 23, 1951, in Colfax. She first taught in the rural schools of Jasper County for four years. In 1961, Margaret and Dave moved to Readlyn and she began teaching in the Wapsie Valley Community School system. She was a kindergarten teacher in Readlyn for six years and then spent the next 25 years teaching sixth grade in Fairbank, retiring in 1992. After retiring she was a substitute teacher for a number of years.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Mark (Becky) of Fairbank; two granddaughters, Kara and Gina Owens; a brother, Robert Meckley of Eagan, Minn.; two sisters, Joann Stiffler of La Porte City and Susan (Donald) Grove of Fort Pierce, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Louise Meckley of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Alice Meckley of Prairie City.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Raymond and Gene Meckley; and a sister-in-law, Marjorie Meckley.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at United Methodist Church in Fairbank with burial inunrment at a later date at Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, and for an hour before services at the church.
Margaret loved spending time with family especially with her two granddaughters. She truly enjoyed teaching and dedicated so much of her life to the education of children.
