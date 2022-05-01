March 26, 1934-April 19, 2021

WAVERLY-Margaret Esther Swanson, a 56-year resident of Waverly, loving and beloved wife, adored mother of Paul and Ann, and grandmother of Alyssa, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, of natural causes, aged 87.

Margaret was born in Bennington Township, north of Waterloo, March 26, 1934, to Mabel E. (Bartels) and Wilhelm O. Mixdorf and grew up in Waterloo with her siblings, two brothers and three sisters.

She married Glen Swanson in 1956 who pursued a career teaching art at grade school level. Moving to Waverly in 1965, Margaret was active at Wartburg and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. She found a partnership with Glen on a creative level by making macramé hangers and accessories that melded with pottery Glen created. After Glen’s passing in 2007, Margaret moved to Bartels Lutheran Home where she enjoyed fellowship with longtime friends from the community

Margaret will always be remembered as a loving and supportive mother, kind and gentle friend, and loving soul. She enjoyed cooking and baking and held a deep appreciation for nature—especially birds and flowers. A cardinal sighting and the beauty of an orchid would bring a warming smile to her face. Her love is never-ending, her empathy ever energetic.

Survived by son, Paul, Janesville, Wisconsin; daughter, Ann and granddaughter, Alyssa, both of Plainfield; brother, Frank Mixdorf; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded by her parents; brother, Bill Mixdorf; sisters, Mary Lou Blobaum, Marlys Melsted, and Ruth White.

Margaret was laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.

Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 7, at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel-Memorial Park Cemetery with visitation preceding at 10:00. Memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Waverly. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.