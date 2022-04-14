Margaret Ellen Murphy

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh and Deacon Mike Schemmel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be on Monday, April 18th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding Mass on Tuesday at the Church. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM at the funeral home on Monday and a Parish Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials may be made in Margaret’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner, or the Sisters of Mercy, 7262 Mercy Rd. #1, Omaha, NE 68124. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Margaret’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.