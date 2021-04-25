Margaret E. Swanson

March 26, 1934 - April 19, 2021

WAVERLY - Margaret E. Swanson, 87, of Waverly, died Monday, April 19, 2021, of natural causes at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly. She was born in Bennington Township, north of Waterloo, Iowa on March 26, 1934 daughter of Mabel E. (Bartels) and Wilhelm O. Mixdorf. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo.

She worked as a secretary for the majority of her life throughout United Lutheran Church of America and its affiliations. Margaret married Glen Swanson on January 14, 1956 at First Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He died August 17, 2007. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Waverly for over 56 years.

Margaret is survived by son, Paul of Janesville, WI; daughter, Ann of Plainfield; Granddaughter, Alyssa Tutje of Plainfield; Sister, Ruth White; Brother, Frank Mixdorf; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brother Bill Mixdorf; and sisters Mary Lou Blobaum and Marlys Melsted.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Locke Funeral Home. Family graveside services have been held at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice and St. Paul's Lutheran School in Waverly. For more info visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com.