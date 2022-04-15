January 29, 1931-April 12, 2022

SUMNER-Margaret E. Murphy, 91, of Sumner, died Tuesday morning, April 12, 2022, at The Terrace Assisted Living in Sumner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Sumner with Rev. Donald Komboh and Deacon Mike Schemmel officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, rural Sumner. Visitation will be on Monday, April 18th from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding Mass on Tuesday at the Church. A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 PM at the funeral home on Monday and a Parish Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home on Monday. Memorials may be made in Margaret’s name to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the Hillcrest Home, both in Sumner, or the Sisters of Mercy, 1125 Prairie Drive NE, Cedar Rapids IA 52402. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Margaret’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Margaret Ellen, daughter of John and Marjorie (Blessington) Corkery was born January 29, 1931, in Sumner. She received her sacraments at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sumner. Margaret received her education in the Sumner Schools, graduating from Sumner High School. She continued her education at Mount Mercy College, where she received her teaching degree. Margaret taught at Clarion, Spencer, Fort Dodge, and Dunkerton, and during this time received her Bachelor’s Degree from Iowa State Teacher’s College (now known as the University of Northern Iowa). On June 27, 1964, she was united in marriage with Thomas Murphy at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Kleiner officiating. Margaret was a lifetime faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she taught religious education for many years, played the organ, and was very involved with the Ladies Guild. In addition to being an active member of Immaculate Conception, she was a member of the Legion Auxiliary Women and Civic Club. Margaret enjoyed golfing, gardening, playing cards (was involved in a local card club), and loved attending her kids and grandkids activities.

Margaret is survived by her children, Patrick Murphy of Coralville, Catherine (Bob) Burrows of Bondurant, Sarah (Jerome) Smith of Burnsville, Minnesota, Lawrence (Ruth) Murphy of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Maura (Bruce) Carland of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Emmet (Keiko) Murphy of San Francisco, California, and Jane (Louie) Carpentier of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; fifteen grandchildren, Shawn (Kelsey) Burrows, Bobbie Jo Burrows, Ashley Burrows, Erin (Brandon) LaSalle, Connor Smith, Abby Smith, Michael Murphy, Julia Murphy, Joseph Carland, Maggie Carland, Tomo Murphy, Leah Murphy, Elena Carpentier, and Annabelle Carpentier; great-grandson, Harvey Thomas LaSalle; two sisters, Sister Mary Corkery of Cedar Rapids and Donna Wolfgram of Webster City; brother-in-law, James (Nicky) Murphy of Downingtown, Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas on March 19, 2019; brother Robert Corkery; brother-in-law, Marv Wolfgram; and sister-in-law, Loretta Corkery.