Margaret E. Cundy

July 16, 1911-October 29, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Margaret E. Cundy, 110, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, October 29, 2021 at the NewAldaya Lifescapes.

She was born July 16, 1911 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Jens Larsen and Elizabeth Lauritzsen Markussen. Margaret graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1928. She married John E. Cundy November 2, 1949. He died October 30, 1976. She was employed at the N.W. Bell Telephone Co., from 1930 until her retirement in 1975 as a District Traffic Chief Clerk in Waterloo.

Survived by: four nephews, James Markussen, Douglas, Jeffrey, and Marc Coffman; four nieces, Linda Anderson, Peggy Meewes, Sherry Curtis, and Patti Payne; and several great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: brother, Eddie Markussen; and two sisters, Annette McBride, and Eva Markussen in infancy.

Service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with interment in the Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 11 until service time at the church. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservicel.com. Memorials may be directed to the church.