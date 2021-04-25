 Skip to main content
Margaret D. Bruns
Margaret D. Bruns

December 13, 1926-April 23, 2021

DENVER-Margaret D. Bruns, 94, of Denver, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Margaret was the firstborn child to Erwin W. and Viola G. (Meier) Bruns on December 13, 1926, in Bennington Township, Black Hawk County, Iowa. She was baptized at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver on January 1, 1927, and was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger of May 12, 1940. She attended Denver High School graduating in 1944.

Margaret worked at the Denver Savings Bank and John Deere before relocating to Minneapolis in 1969. She worked at Sisco America Inc. for 22 years, retiring in 1992. She returned to live in Denver in 2018.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Shirley Buenzow of Cedar Falls and brother, Eugene (Carol) Bruns of Noblesville, Indiana, four nieces and four nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Elaine Angelow and brother Norbert W. Bruns.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver with Rev. Larry Feldt officiating. The family will greet friends for one hour prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Denver. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379

