WATERLOO — Margaret Caley, 90, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Feb. 7, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born Nov. 17, 1928, in New Hartford, daughter of Clifford and Grace (Carolus) North. Margaret married Stanley Hermansen and they were later divorced. She married William Caley and they were later divorced. Margaret attended school in New Hartford. She received her LPN degree and worked at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo for many years.
After retirement, Margaret worked at Products Unlimited in Guttenberg, and later for Cabela’s in Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Survivors: a daughter, Kathi Heide of Waterloo; a son, Chuck Hermansen of Seattle, Wash.; two grandchildren, Dustin and Matthew Heide; a brother, Robert (Jeanna) North of Cedar Falls; two sisters, Winifred Gilbert of Waterloo and Sharon (Don) Feckers of New Hartford; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Debra Hermansen, and a sister, Carol Nelson.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 11, at Fredsville Lutheran Church, rural Cedar Falls. Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. today, and one hour before services Monday, at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
