Margaret C. "Maggie" Thein

(1939-2019)

WATERLOO — Margaret “Maggie” Catherine Thein, 80, of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 18, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes.

She was born June 9, 1939, in Dubuque, daughter of Nicholas and Delores Schmitt Kamp. She married John Foxen; they were later divorced. She married Lavern Thein on June 19, 1970, in Galena, Ill.; he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2012.

Survived by: eight children, Ronald Foxen of Waterloo, Ruth (Michael) Cummings of Virginia, Richard (Mary) Foxen of Evansdale, Regina (Darrell) Parmer of Elk Run Heights, Rodney Thein of Evansdale, Vicky Greenway of Waterloo, Kay (Doug) Estling of Oelwein and Jeanne Barndt of Evansdale; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; three siblings, Alice (Dave) McGee of Dubuque, James (Sharon) Kamp of Jesup, Tony Kamp of Peosta; a lifetime family friend Johnny Boland, and many other special friends.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Frank and Paul Kamp; one son, Charles “Chuck” Thein; one son-in-law, Dexter Greenway Sr.; one grandson, Christopher “Tiny” Thein; and one great-grandson, Kaiden Estling.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at New Beginnings First Wesleyan Church, with burial in the Garden of Memories. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Maggie enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, and most importantly family gatherings.

