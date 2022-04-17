Margaret Buck
February 21, 1924-April 14, 2022
Margaret Buck, age 98, of Ames and formerly of Waterloo, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Bethany Life in Story City.
A private family burial was held at the Ames Municipal Cemetery on Friday, April 15, 2022.
Margaret Ruby Alma Adkisson was born February 21, 1924 to Vella and Ralph Adkisson in Oelwein, Iowa. She married Dale Buck on January 20, 1946.
Margaret is survived by two daughters, Kathleen (Phillip) Harris of Ames and Susan (David) Heath of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Emily (Kevin) Mahoney of Ames, Aaron (Kourtney) Harris of Grimes and Dr. Laura Heath of Phoenix, AZ; six great grandchildren, Riley and Maggie Mahoney, Hadley, Evan and Logan Harris and Tatum Schwartzkopf.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Adams Funeral Home and online condolences may be left for Margaret's family at www.adamssoderstrum.com.
