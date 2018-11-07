Try 1 month for 99¢
Margaret Andersen Brandhorst

(1922-2018)

HUDSON — Margaret Andersen Brandhorst, 96, of Hudson, died Sunday, Nov. 4, at Sartori Memorial Hospital in Cedar Falls.

She was born May 13, 1922, in rural Hudson, daughter of Chris and Jenny (Larsen) Andersen. She married Donald Brandhorst on Sept. 28, 1943, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death.

Margaret worked for custodial services at UNI, retiring in 1992. She had been a member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1943.

Survived by: a son, Gary Brandhorst of Hudson; a daughter, Connie Wasendorf of Orlando, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Brandhorst of Cedar Rapids, Luke (Christina) Brandhorst of Adel, Rus (Amber) Wasendorf Jr. of Orlando and Chad (Janell) Brandhorst of Ankeny; seven great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and a sister, Helen (Merle) Pipho of Tempe, Ariz.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, David Brandhorst; a brother, Elmer Andersen; and a granddaughter, Christine Blaine.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, with burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 7, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.

Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Covenant Cancer Center and to Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund.

