Margaret Anne Winninger

Margaret was born June 24, 1924 in Chisholm, Minnesota the daughter of Ferd and Anne Schweiger Lipovetz, her father was a professor in the University. She graduated from Aquinas High School in LaCrosse. She received her R.N. degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in LaCrosse. She worked in St. Paul and LaCrosse until marrying Louis Winninger at Blessed Sacrament Church February 23, 1948 in LaCrosse. She worked at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo and St. Francis Hospital in LaCrosse while her husband was with the US Army in Korea. She joined him when he was transferred to Japan and lived in Sapporro and Sendai, Japan.