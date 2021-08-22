June 24, 1924-August 17, 2021
WATERLOO-Margaret Anne Winninger, 97, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of age.
Margaret was born June 24, 1924 in Chisholm, Minnesota the daughter of Ferd and Anne Schweiger Lipovetz, her father was a professor in the University. She graduated from Aquinas High School in LaCrosse. She received her R.N. degree from St. Francis School of Nursing in LaCrosse. She worked in St. Paul and LaCrosse until marrying Louis Winninger at Blessed Sacrament Church February 23, 1948 in LaCrosse. She worked at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo and St. Francis Hospital in LaCrosse while her husband was with the US Army in Korea. She joined him when he was transferred to Japan and lived in Sapporro and Sendai, Japan.
Returning to Waterloo she worked in the surgical department of St. Francis Hospital. She developed major interests in flowers and home making. She was very active in St. Edward Catholic Church and was a member of the Catholic Daughters Society, Black Haw Medical Auxiliary, and PEO. Margaret is survived by her son Ted (Peggy); granddaughters, Lindsay, Courtney, and Ashley; great-grandchildren Allie and William; sisters Marian (William) Holicky of Osh Kosh, WI, and Jane (John) Vorel of Sarasota, FL; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will take place at a later date with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com to leave condolences.
