February 1, 1932-September 28, 2022

HUDSON-Margaret Ann (Stewart) Mumm, 90, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Hudson. A visitation will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Hudson. A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church of Hudson. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com

Margaret was born February 1, 1932, to Fred and Daisy (Snow) Stewart near Blairsburg, Iowa. She attended school in Blairsburg for eleven years, graduating from Williams High School. She then attended Pitzes Beauty School in Waterloo. Follow graduation, she was employed by Yonkers as a beautician in Des Moines.

Margaret met the love of her life, Richard Mumm, at his brother’s wedding, where he offered to take her home; the rest was history. On June 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Richard Mumm at the United Methodist Church in Hudson. From this union three children, Ronn, Jan, and Marty, were born. They raised their family on Richard’s family farm in Hudson. Richard preceded her in death October 19, 2012.

Margaret loved cooking and was best known for her desserts. She enjoyed handcrafts, such as embroidery and quilting, and helped as a 4H leader for a few years. Margaret was an active member in the Blackhawk County Pork Producers. She was also a member of United Methodist Church of Hudson for most of her life where she helped with their ladies’ group, known today as the United Women in Faith. She enjoyed traveling and seeing the country when she could. More than anything, Margaret loved spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by her children, Ronn (Debbie) Mumm, Jan (Steve) Wical, and Marty (Amy) Mumm; seven grandchildren, Amanda (Mike) Nelsestuen, Renee (Pat) Messmore, Matt (Laura) Wical, Kelsey Mumm, Kennedy Mumm, Korrie Mumm; nine great-grandchildren, Page and Ryder Messmore, Camden, Emsley, Beckett, Meier and Adelaide Nelsestuen, and Wesson and Steyr Wical; as well as many other friends and family.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter Page Ashley, and siblings, Mildred, Lewis, Harry, Mabel, and Marie.