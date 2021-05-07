December 11, 1941-May 6, 2021

OELWEIN-Margaret Ann Cummings (Powers) formerly of Oelwein, IA; Waterloo, IA; La Porte City, IA; Fairbank, IA; and Rochester, MN went to heaven at her home in St. Peter, MN on May 6, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Margaret was born on December 11, 1941 in Oelwein, IA to Walter and Frances Powers (Carver).

She is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Terrence Willard; sons, Terrence Michael, Casey (Phiyada), Luke (Nicole), and Michael (Becky); 7 wonderful grandchildren; and many dear friends and relatives.

Private funeral services will be held in St. Peter, MN followed by internment in Fairbank, IA later this summer.

The family requests only your prayers and kind remembrances of Margaret’s life, no flowers or gifts are required.