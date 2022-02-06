Margaret Ann (Clements) Rounds

May 3, 1942-January 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Margaret Ann (Clements) Rounds died January 29, 2022 in her home in Waterloo, IA of natural causes. She was born May 3, 1942 in Solon, Iowa, to Paul V. and Alice (Bittner) Clements. Peggy, as she was affectionately called, was the first of three children of Paul V. and Alice (Bittner) Clements.

Following graduation from New Hampton High School, Peggy attended Morningside College for one year before entering the work force. Her parents, Paul and Alice served in the United Methodist ministry in various towns and cities in Iowa, and she found ready employment in many office areas.

Peggy married Bob Rounds in Monona, Iowa in 1968 where Bob served the public in the Postal Service.

Following Bob's death, Peggy moved to the Waterloo area where she has lived until her death. She also enjoyed working for the Postal Service.

Peggy is survived by her son, Aaron, and his wife Bonnie, of Waterloo, Iowa; her brother John Clements and his wife Rogene of Hollister, Missouri; her sister Joyce Helling and husband Tim of Tualatin, Oregon, and her niece Mary Walsh of Portland, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Bob.

The family is hosting a memorial service in Peggy's honor at the Crossroads Nazarene Church on Monday, February 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m.

Memorials in Peggy's memory may be sent to Cedar Bend Humane Society.