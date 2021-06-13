Margaret Ann Bradley

After retirement, Margaret kept busy doing the things she loved; gardening, reading thousands of books, doing puzzles, and being obsessed with cats. She was known for her famous pumpkin bars and she loved spending time with her true friend and neighbor Lorna Eaton, where the two were known to coupon and spend lots of time together; dining out and enjoying each other’s company. Above all, Margaret loved her family beyond measure; even if it was just sitting and being in their presence, it brought so much joy to her. She was a wonderful mom, grandma, wife, and friend, and she will be dearly missed by all those she knew and loved.