(1928-2020)

WATERLOO — Margaret A. Widdel, 91, of Waterloo, died Monday, August 17, at Pinnacle Specialty Care.

She was born November 17, 1928, in Anamosa, the daughter of Vernon and Margaret Knake McCrea. She married Richard Widdel April 3, 1948, at St. Joseph Church in Waterloo. He died May 22, 1990.

Margaret graduated from East High School in 1947. She was employed as a secretary by Teamsters Credit Union #650, retiring in 1991. She was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a member of the Rosary Society at the church.

Survived by: 11 children, Sr. Susan Widdel, Mary Beierschmitt, Jane (Phil) Richter, Linda (Bryce Loshman) Plum, John Widdel, Betty (Steve) Blocker, Joe Widdel, Dianne (Wes) Sarver, Jim (Melissa) Widdel, Alice (Mark) Richmann, and Jerry (Sandy) Widdel; 29 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; five siblings, Bill (Francine) McCrea, Maurice McCrea, Marvin (Pat) McCrea, Joyce Bershauer, and Caryol (Lee) Purviance; and son-in-law, Tim Youngblut.

Preceded in death by: her parents; a daughter, Nancy Youngblut; siblings, Everett, Maynard, Evelyn, and Robert; and son-in-law, Pat Beierschmitt.