(1928-2019)
WAUKON — Margaret Ann Reisner, 90, of Waukon, died Wednesday, July 24, at Western Home Communities-Nation Cottage in Cedar Falls.
She was born Oct. 13, 1928, in Decorah, daughter of Gregory and Clara (Busness) Becker. On Dec. 26, 1950, she married Robert Edward Reisner at St. Aloysius Church in Calmar. He preceded her in death in 2007.
She graduated from Calmar High School, received her teaching certificate from UNI in 1948, and received her B.A. degree in elementary education in 1973 from Upper Iowa University in Fayette. Margaret and Robert moved around frequently due to Robert’s job, but they eventually settled in Waukon in 1962; Marge taught at St. Patrick’s School from 1967-84. Due to health reasons, Marge moved to Cedar Falls in 2015 to be closer to her daughter. Marge was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Veterans Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering at both.
Survived by: her daughter, Susan (Steven) Armbrecht of Cedar Falls; her son, Michael (Lisa Ewing) Reisner of Charlotte, N.C.; her daughter-in-law, Deanna Patwell Reisner of Las Cruces, N.M.; and grandchildren Claira, Johnna and Elijah Reisner.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her son, David G. Reisner; and her sister, Barbara Hutchins.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Inurnment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Friends may call one hour before services Monday at the church. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon is in charge of arrangements.
Cards and memorials: can be sent to her daughter Sue Armbrecht, 4120 Daina Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
Condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Marge’s passion in life was teaching children and she never missed a chance to do so. Her career instilled a passion for reading and she read everything she could get her hands on. She liked golfing, going for walks and playing cards. Marge enjoyed canaries and spent a lot of time watching them outside her window.
