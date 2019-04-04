Cedar Falls — Margaret A. Pardoe, age 83, passed away peacefully after a short illness.
She was born on February 9, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Agnes Lydon and Charles Fargo. She graduated from St. Joseph’s Academy and enjoyed playing semi-pro fastpitch softball prior to her marriage to Francis L. Pardoe on June 2, 1956. She and her husband lived most of their married life in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Margaret enjoyed playing golf, cards, puzzles, and most importantly, spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Francis L. Pardoe and their 7 children: Dan (Elyse) California, Theresa (Michael) Wisconsin, Carol (Nolan) Waterloo, Tony (Rhonda) Colorado, Tom — California, Sue (Randy) Wisconsin, David (Elizabeth) Wisconsin. Also 26 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is also survived by her sister Gloria Jean, sister-in-law Joyce and two brothers, Mark and Cary.
She was preceded in death by her mother Agnes and her husband Earl, her father Charles and her brother Tony Fargo.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Luncheon will be served following Mass at the church. Private internment will occur later.
Many thanks to the caregivers at Deery Suites and Cedar Valley Hospice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.