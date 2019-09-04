{{featured_button_text}}
Margaret A. Olds

Margaret Olds

(1926-2019)

WATERLOO — Margaret Ann Olds, 92, of Waterloo, died Monday, Sept. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born Dec. 24, 1926, in Sumner, daughter of Herbert and Frieda Pieper Zickuhr. Margaret married Merrill Olds on June 22, 1946, in Atchison, Kan.; he died December 1994.

Margaret received her teaching certificate from UNI after one year. She taught school for two years and then worked for Rath Packing Co. as a bacon slicer and packer until retirement. After retirement, they moved to Texas and she worked at Palm View Golf Course as a starter. She moved back to Waterloo four years ago.

Survived by: her son, Robert (Beverly) Olds of Waterloo; a sister, Marcia Courbat of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Angela Olds of Waterloo and Jeremy (Carrie) Olds of Waverly; and three great-grandchildren, Thomas Shirley, Emma Shirley and Rhea Olds.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Susan Barnes; a brother, Herb Zickuhr; and a stepbrother, Mervin Buss.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Central Christian Church, with inurnment in Garden of Memories.

Memorials: may be directed to Central Christian Church.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

She attended Central Christian Church and was an avid golfer.

