Margaret A. Lies

(1945-2020)

WATERLOO—Margaret Ann Lies, of Waterloo, died Wednesday April 15 at Allen Hospital.

She was born on September 8, 1945 in New Hampton, daughter of Linus & Irene Shortley. She married Richard Clarence Lies on December 5, 1964 in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Margaret was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Bridal Seamstress and homemaker.

She enjoyed watching sports, being outdoors and time with family. Her smile and laughter will be missed dearly.

She is survived by three sons and a daughter. Brenda (Antoine) Redd of St. Cloud, MN, Joe (Nancy) Lies of Buffalo,MN, Ron Lies of Waterloo,IA and Gary Lies (Nancy) of Waterloo,IA. 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents and husband.

There will be no service at this time. Private service will take place at a later date.

