January 11, 1930-April 9, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Margaret A. Kent, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home. She was born January 11, 1930, in Waterloo, daughter of William H. and Geneva G. Harman Clark. Margaret married Kenneth LeRoy Kent on January 13, 1947, in Waterloo. He died June 13, 2005. Margaret worked for Woodlawn nursing home for a few years. Later, she worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing for 23 years, retiring in 1995.

She is survived by her four sons: Ron (Patty) Kent of Waterloo, Kenny (Michelle) Kent Jr. of Reinbeck, Bernard Kent of Cedar Falls, and Dwayne (Tammi) Kent of Waterloo; two daughters, Nancy (Dean) Dumer of Waterloo and Wendy Mason of Cedar Falls; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Patricia Spooner of Waterloo.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Carol Lavonne in infancy; grandson, Joe Larson; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services: 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 14, at Locke Garden View Chapel, 3655 Logan Ave., Waterloo with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo.

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, April 13, at Locke Garden View Chapel. Memorials are directed to the family. Condolences may be left at LockeFuneralServices.com.