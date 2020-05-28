× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1942-2020)

SUMNER — Margaret A. Gonnerman, 77, of Sumner, died Tuesday, May 26, at home.

She was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Sumner, to Claude and Frances (Yungtum) Aubrey. She married Wayne Gonnerman on April 9, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Church.

Margaret graduated from Sumner High School in 1961 and continued her education at Waterloo School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and then at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, where she retired in 1997. Following retirement, she worked at Casey’s General Store in Sumner until 2005.

She was a member of Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner.