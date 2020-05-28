(1942-2020)
SUMNER — Margaret A. Gonnerman, 77, of Sumner, died Tuesday, May 26, at home.
She was born Dec. 13, 1942, in Sumner, to Claude and Frances (Yungtum) Aubrey. She married Wayne Gonnerman on April 9, 1967, at St. John Lutheran Church.
Margaret graduated from Sumner High School in 1961 and continued her education at Waterloo School of Nursing. She was a nurse at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo and then at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner, where she retired in 1997. Following retirement, she worked at Casey’s General Store in Sumner until 2005.
She was a member of Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner.
Survived by: her husband; four children, Timothy (Darla) Gonnerman of Sumner, Bruce (Denelle) Gonnerman of Denver, Dale Gonnerman of Rockwell City, and Amy Gonnerman of Sumner; two grandchildren, Ashton and Malea Gonnerman; four siblings, Michael (Evelyn) Aubrey of Waverly, James (Sue) Aubrey of Waverly, Claudette (Virgil) Poock of Sumner, and Sherry (Michael) Nielsen of Sumner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marsen (Howardine) Gonnerman of Lompoc, Calif., Roberta Woodson of Hawkeye, Maureen (Russell) Amos of Hawkeye, Mary (Richard) Manula of Catawba, Wis., and Melvin (Cathy) Gonnerman of Waverly; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ruby Greenless.
Preceded in death by: her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law Helen and Vernon Gonnerman; a brother, Larry Aubrey; a brother-in-law, John Woodson; two nieces, Susan (Poock) Helin and Lynn Woodson; and nephew, Jeff Woodson.
Services: Private family funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, at Faith Evangelical Church in Sumner, with burial at Zion Cemetery, rural Sumner. The funeral service will be live-streamed on Faith Evangelical’s Facebook page.
Memorials: to the family for later designation.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, gardening in her younger years, bowling (was on several different bowling leagues), but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family and grandchildren.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.