Margaret A. Comito

(1940-2018)
WATERLOO — Margaret Ann Comito, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Friendship Village, Lakeview Landing.
She was born May 19, 1940, in Iowa City, daughter of Harley Ray and Janetta Josephine Riddle Miller. She married Richard “Dick” Comito on Feb. 6, 1960, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Des Moines. He died Jan. 5, 2014.
Margaret graduated from Dallas High School. She was a homemaker.
Survived by: a son, Richard Le (Cynthia “Cindy”) Comito II of Los Angeles; four daughters, Ellen Marie (David) McKeown and Juanita Ann Dought, both of Waterloo, Carmela Star (Jeff) Guthart of Evans, Ga., and Rachell Le “Shelly” (Dean) Sturch of Waterloo; nine grandchildren, Amanda Margaret (David) Kline, John Reed (Tiffany) Doughty, Elizabeth Ann Doughty, Alexandra Kay Guthart, Victoria Lynn Guthart, Samantha LeAnn (Kevin) Schmidtke, Bridget Marie Sturch, Nicholas Le Comito and Gabriel Linn Comito; five great-grandchildren, Andrew David Kline, Nathanael James Kline, Simon Daniel Kline, Vincent Reed Doughty and Peter David Doughty; and a brother, John Harrison (Brenda) Miller of Swan.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son-in-law, Terry Doughty; two sisters; and five brothers.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with inurnment in Waterloo Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Margaret was a wonderful and devoted mother.
