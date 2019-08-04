Margaret A. Bachtell

(1930-2019)
WATERLOO — Margaret Alice Bachtell, 89, of Waukee, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Aug. 1, at The Village at Legacy Pointe in Waukee.
She was born April 30, 1930, in Wichita, Kan., daughter of Allen Edward and Elza McGraw Green. She married Ross L. Bachtell of Waterloo on June 12, 1955, in Eureka, Kan.; he died June 28, 1999.
She graduated from Eureka High School in 1948 and from University of Colorado, Boulder in 1952 with a B.A. Margaret moved to Waterloo in 1953 to work as a district advisor for the Girl Scouts.
She was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls and served on the board of elders at Westminster Presbyterian and Central Christian Church. Margaret taught adult Bible classes for many years and taught interdenominational Bible classes at Friendship Village. From 1989 to 1992, she served as president of Conestoga Council of Girl Scouts and has volunteered in nearly every capacity with the Girl Scouts. She was also past president of PEO Chapter FE.
Survived by: her children, Carolyn Bachtell of Urbandale; Sara Burke (Jim) of Dublin, Ohio, their children, Katelyn, Sally and John Ross; Robert Bachtell (Chua) of Roberts, Wis., their children Joanne Xiong, Marlena (Molly), Jasyn and Evan Bachtell; and Jamie Bachtell (Carla) of Alexandria, Va., their children Emilia and Jackson; two sisters-in-law, Peg Green of Canton, Ohio, and Winola Green of Overland Park, Kan.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; and both brothers, Eddie A. Green and John R. Green.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel at Memorial Park, with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to Trinity Bible Church and Suncrest Hospice of West Des Moines.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Mostly, Margaret loved and served the Lord with her entire heart, soul and mind and has finally met her Savior Jesus who she talked about endlessly throughout her life. This will be her lasting legacy and one we hope to continue as a tribute to a faithful servant of God.
