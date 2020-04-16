(1924-2020)
PARKERSBURG -- Margaret A. Asche, 96, of Parkersburg, died Wednesday, April 15, at Rehabilitation Center of Allison of natural causes.
She was born March 28, 1924, near Bristow, daughter of Albert and Anna (Van Horn) Kampman. Through the years Margaret worked as a receptionist at Sun Ray DX Oil Co. in Waterloo, at Farmstead Industries in Cedar Falls and at Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging in Waterloo, where she retired in 1987.
On May 30, 1987, Margaret married John Asche at his farm north of Parkersburg. Margaret was in fellowship with Christians at Hitesville Gospel Hall, rural Aplington.
Survivors: a stepson, Larry (Lois) Asche of Parkersburg; a stepdaughter, Betty (Tim) McCandless of Greene; six stepgrandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Russell, Greg Asche, Tonya (Matt) Frank, Teresa (Jason) Wielenga, John (Carolyn) McCandless, and Ben (Jill) McCandless; 20 stepgreat-grandchildren; three stepgreat-great-grandchildren; a brother, Albert Kampman Jr. of Cedar Falls; a brother-in-law, Robert Orr of Aplington; two sisters-in-law, Aleasa Kampman and Marjorie Kampman; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, John, on April 7, 2007; a daughter-in-law, Dolly Asche; her parents; four brothers, Chris, Willie, Harvie and Robert Kampman; four sisters, Fannie Lubben, Alma Studnicka, Arlene Gentz and Anne Orr; two nephews, Vernon Kampman and Merlin Gentz; three nieces, Sharon Kampman, Colette Swieter and Christine Reker; a great-nephew, Clay DeBuhr; and five sisters-in-law.
Services: Due to the pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private visitation will be Friday, April 17, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Private family graveside service is also Friday at Hitesville Cemetery, rural Aplington.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences: at www.redman-schwartz.com.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Margaret also enjoyed traveling and had visited almost every state. The couple enjoyed yearly multiple trips to Leech Lake, Minn., where they went fishing and enjoyed spending time with their family.
