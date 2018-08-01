(1925-2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Margaret A. Anderson, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, July 30, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born April 23, 1925, in Stacyville, daughter of Jacob and Anna (Heaman) Simon. She married James H. Anderson on May 14, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death May 27, 2013.
She graduated from Visitation School in Stacyville in 1942 and was employed with Bain Dental Lab and then Credit Bureau of Waterloo for 20 years.
Survived by: three sons, Dennis (Julie) of Cedar Falls, Steven (Linda) of Charlotte, N.C., and Todd (Dawn) of Cedar Falls; four grandchildren, Michael (Chelsea) Anderson, Nicki Anderson, Jayme (Matthew) Blaire and Joshua Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Connor Anderson, Macey Anderson and Noah Anderson.
Preceded in death by: two sisters, Marcy Miller and Elizabeth Taylor; and three brothers, Martin, Ralph and Alfred Simon.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo, with private inurnment at Mount Olivet, both in Waterloo. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, and also for an hour before the service at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
