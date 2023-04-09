October 10, 1934-April 3, 2023
CEDAR FALLS-Mardelle Mae Koch, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, April 3, 2023, at Western Home Communities – Deery Suites.
She was born October 10, 1934, in Cedar Falls, IA, the daughter of Vernon and Edna (Eyestone) Wyatt. She graduated from Hudson High School and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Allen College. On June 9, 1957, she was united in marriage to Gordon Koch in Cedar Falls. She worked as a nurse at Covenant Hospital in Waterloo until her retirement in 2001.
Mardelle is survived by her husband, Gordon of Cedar Falls; sons, Darryl (Sandy) and David (Annette) Koch; grandchildren: Emily, Daniel, Elena, Jeremiah, and Zachary; and sister, Joanne (Don) Witt.
Mardelle chose to donate her body to science at the University of Iowa. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the Western Home Foundation, Employee Appreciation Fund.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.