Mardelle E. Akin, 103, of Lockwood, MO, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, Good Shephard Nursing Home, Lockwood. She was born Nov. 4, 1918, in Waterloo, daughter of Harold and Vera Crozier Guyer. She graduated from West High School in 1937. She married John H. Hoffman, Jr., on July 31, 1937, he died Sept. 30, 1967; married Frank E. Young on March 30, 1974, he died Sept. 23, 1974; and married Paul L. Akin on March 20, 1996, he died Nov. 4, 1997. She worked at Smith Jewelry, Construction Machinery, and Cedar Falls Savings and Loan, retiring in 1976. She was a member of United Brethren Church and later a member of Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church. She was a member of Waterloo Chapter #128 Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors: 19 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law, Sandra Hoffman. Preceded by daughters, Karen Potter, Meredythe Munson; sons, John “Jack” Hoffman, Robert “Dick” Hoffman; granddaughter, Kim Hudson; great-grandson, Dakota Rolley; sons-in-law, Robert Potter, Eugene “Mike” Hunt; stepsister, Betty Phelps. Services 10:30 am Saturday, Dec. 4 at Kimball Ave. United Methodist Church; burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation 4 -6 pm at Locke Funeral Home with an Eastern Star Service at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to the church. Visit www.lockefuneralhome.com for more.