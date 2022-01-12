September 10, 1925-January 9, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Mardella “Mardy” Hermann, 96, of Cedar Falls, passed away Sunday, January 9th, 2022, at MercyOne in Waterloo, Iowa.

Mardy was born on September 10th, 1925, in Walker, Iowa to her parents, Norval and Myrtle Hermann . She grew up in several Iowa towns as her father relocated with his job at the A&P Store grocery chain. She graduated high school in Charles City in 1944 and received her degree from Coe College in 1948. Her master’s degree in social work at the University of Denver helped prepare her for a lifetime of service helping others. After college she took a job with the Black Hawk County Department of Public Welfare, and then joined the American Red Cross in 1953. From her start as a case aide to earning high level positions such as Hospital Field Director and Regional Director in European Headquarters, she retired after 35 years in 1988 with many commendations to her credit Although never married, Mardy always stayed well connected to her family in Iowa, where she would return to live after retirement in 1988.

Mardy had a deep passion for the American Red Cross and for the travels that came with it. She traveled extensively during her career with them, and relocated several times, including assignments in Japan and Germany for 2 years each. While overseas she traveled in her spare time to Egypt, Macau, Korea , Thailand, Hong Kong and Greece. One of Mardy’s favorite photographs showed her riding a camel next to the pyramids! After retirement in San Francisco she continued to travel, as well as volunteered for her beloved Red Cross wherever they needed her. In fact, 1 year after retirement she assisted the Red Cross in the aftermath of the Loma Prieto earthquake, which was not far from where she lived.

An avid reader, Mardy was also a lover of animals of any type but especially birds and dogs. Her Scottie, Kilt, was a favorite. She also liked to collect things from her travels and had an extensive display of antique keys as well as Asian artifacts. She was active in the Cedar Falls Methodist Church after retirement. She was known for her quick wit and was always ready with a humorous story from her travels.

Mardy was preceded in death by her father, Norval, and her mother, Myrtle. She is survived by her sister Shirley Hansen and nephew Bill Hansen (Deb), niece Mary Johnson (Jerome) and niece Barb Goin (John).

A visitation will take place Monday, January 17, 2022, at 9:30 am at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 10:30 am, also at the funeral home. A private family inurnment will take place at Garden of Memories in Waterloo, IA. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com