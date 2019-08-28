(1930-2019)
CEDAR FALLS -- Mardell L. Crawford, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Martin Center at Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.
She was born Dec. 24, 1930, on the family farm south of Fairbank, daughter of Paul and Josephine Ambrosy Zewiske. She married Robert E. Crawford on July 11, 1953, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank. He died Jan. 15, 2012.
Mardell graduated from Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Fairbank, in 1948.
Survived by: two sons, Michael (Ann) of Cedar Falls and James (Barbara) of Marion; and five grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Brandon, Alix Anne and Samantha Jo (Kyle) Schrader.
Preceded in death by: an infant daughter, Diane Marie Crawford; a sister, Therese Marie Kistner; and two brothers, Lavern and Edwin Zewiske.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and a 6:30 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Mardell enjoyed gardening and fishing, and loved spending time with her family.
