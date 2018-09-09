Mardell A. Kirchhoff

(1934-2018)
TRIPOLI — Mardell Ann Kirchhoff, 84, of Tripoli, died Wednesday, Sept. 5, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born Aug. 20, 1934, on the family farm in rural Bremer County, daughter of Henry and Minnie (Pries) Meswarb. On Sept. 20, 1953, she married Dennis Kirchhoff at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church. He preceded her in death May 12, 2015.
Mardell graduated from Tripoli High School in 1952. She worked at Crittenden Produce and Frese’s Variety Produce for several years. She and her family made their home on the family farm, rural Tripoli. In 2012, Mardell and Dennis moved to Mallard Point in Cedar Falls; she moved to Rosewood Estate in Waterloo recently.
She was a lifelong member of Faith United Church of Christ, where she was active in the Women’s Fellowship and served on the funeral lunch committee.
Survived by: four children, Judy (Ruben) Muniz of Waterloo, Mike (Sue) Kirchhoff of Sumner, Kraig (Lisa) Kirchhoff of Independence and Kristi (Rick) Foelske of Tripoli; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Rosenthal of Duluth, Min.; a sister-in-law, Darlys Meswarb; and a brother-in-law, Vernon Kirchhoff of Cedar Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a sister, Marlys Leisinger; a brother, Virgil Meswarb; two brothers-in-law, Doug Rosenthal and Harold Leisinger; and a sister-in-law, Verona Kirchhoff.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 11, at Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10, at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli and for an hour before the service at the church on Tuesday.
Memorials: may be directed to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be made at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
Mardell enjoyed ceramics, quilting, baking, bowling (was a member of a local bowling team), sitting with friends at the gazebo, cards, painting and puzzles. Mardell and Dennis participated in the Tripoli Variety Show for many years, which they thoroughly enjoyed.
