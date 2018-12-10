Mardell A. Huck

(1940-2018)
WATERLOO — Mardell Ann Huck, 78, of Waterloo, formerly of Grundy Center, died Friday, Dec. 7, at home while under the care of UnityPoint Hospice.
She was born March 19, 1940, in Grundy County on the farm, daughter of John and Berdene (Itzen) Finke. She graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1958. Mardell married John Huck Jr. on Jan. 20, 1962, at Grace Methodist Chuch, Waterloo.
Mardell worked for Qwest for several years as a telephone operator before retiring in 2001.
Survivors: her husband; her children, Jonn “Budd” (Tami) Huck Sr. of Brunswick, Ga., and Jill Peterson of Waterloo; her grandchildren, Jonn Brian Huck Jr., Devin Singleton, Kali Huck, Brandon (Amanda) Peterson and Breanna (Christian) Gaffy; her great-grandchildren, Kaegen Singleton, Connor Peterson and Jordan Gaffy; and a brother, Floyd Finke of Kerrville, Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Jerome and Delbert.
Visitation and Scripture service: Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, with a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
She was known for her kind and sensitive personality and enjoyed collecting many things, including sheep figurines, telephones and many other knickknacks; she also enjoyed listening to Elvis.
