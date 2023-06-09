December 12, 1931-April 29, 2023

Marcus Thomas Cunningham, Sr., died on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. in Benton, IL.

Marcus was born in Littleton, CO, on December 12, 1931. He attended Sacred Heart Grade and High School, Waterloo, IA. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (University of Northern Iowa, Class of 1953) where he studied History and Business and earned a minor in Mathematics.

He married Elizabeth Ann Libner on January 23, 1959 at West Pullman, IL. They raised three children and were together until her death in 1995. Marcus had a long and successful career in the grocery business at Kroger Company; Vescio, Inc. in Michigan; Glosser Brothers and U-Save Warehouse, Johnstown, PA. After retirement, Marcus and Liz moved to Benton, IL.

Marcus is survived by his children and grandchildren: Thomas F. II (Lynn) Lisle, IL—Benjamin Pointer, Kathryn, Janine (Chris Kane) Iowa City, IA—Hannah, Neil, Ellen (Anne-Marie) Oshkosh, WI—Anastasia, Naomi, Michael, Christi, and Nicole, as well as nieces and nephews and the many friends he made from all the places he lived, especially his community at Saint Joseph’s and neighbors, including most recently Memorial Care Center in Belleville, IL and Helia Heathcare of Benton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas H. Cunningham; mother, Ellen A. (Davin); siblings Thomas F. Cunningham, Alice Linden, Helene V. Cunningham, and Margaret I. Cunningham; wife Elizabeth Ann (Libner); his younger son, Marcus T. Cunningham, Jr.; grandsons Sean Cunningham Kane and Matthew Patrick Cunningham.

Marcus was an active member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church, including founding organizer of the Flea Market and member of the Knights of Columbus. He also was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for approximately 68 years, most recently of Benton Lodge #1234; Marcus originally joined Chicago South lodge #1596.

Marcus has been described as a gentleman; mentor; and stubborn, lovable Irishman. His many hobbies included attending auctions and flea markets, collecting antiques, and worldwide travel with Liz prior to her death in 1995 and solo adventures to other far off destinations including Ireland and Scotland, Russia, China, Vietnam and Cambodia, Macchu Piccu, Italy, France, Greece, and Malta, his favorite.

Visitation will be held at Saint Joseph’s Church, Benton, IL on Saturday, May 6, 2023 from 10-11 a.m. with a Mass at 11 a.m. The Church will provide a lunch to follow Mass. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waterloo, IA, on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11 a.m..

In lieu of flowers, Marcus’ family requests that donations be directed to Camp HOPE, Stevens Point, WI (www.camphopeforkids.org), with which the Kane family has volunteered over the years since Sean’s death, or St. Joseph’s Church.

For more information or to send online condolences please visit www.mortonjohnstonfuneralhome.com.