Marcia R. Dickman

On July 30, 1951, Marcia was united in marriage with Fritz Duane Dickman at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Greene. The couple made their home for a short time in Greene where, Marcia worked at the Care Center as a CNA. To this union four children Douglas, Steven, Roxann and Greg were born. They moved to Clarksville in 1963 where they farmed and milked dairy cows for 40 years. Marcia stayed home with the children and helped Fritz on the farm. She enjoyed raising chickens and sold their eggs. She always had a big garden each year and lots of canning of her produce. After her children were grown, she returned to work as a CNA at Shell Rock Nursing Home and Clarksville Nursing Home.