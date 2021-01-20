Marcia M. Courbat

March 31, 1922-January 16, 2021

Marcia M. Courbat, 98, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born March 31, 1922 in Frederika Township, daughter of Herbert and Frieda Piper Zickuhr. She married Dale Courbat November 23, 1950 in Tripoli. He died June 19, 2000.

Marcia graduated from Frederika High School. She was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Medical Corps. She was employed with the A & P Grocery Store and John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring in 1983.

She was a Life-time member of American Legion Post 138 and founding member of Women's Army Corps Veterans Association #98, a Commission member for 21 years of the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Waterloo, founder of the Military Walk of Fame at Waterloo Memorial Hall and Women's Military Service to America. She was in charge of taking orders for laying bricks at the Memorial Hall, even laying bricks herself. In 2009 she received the Hero's Among Us-Military Award. She attended the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and was invited by President Bill Clinton to the White House during the dedication of the Women in Military Service to America Monument at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.