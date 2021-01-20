Marcia M. Courbat
March 31, 1922-January 16, 2021
Marcia M. Courbat, 98, of Waterloo, died Saturday, January 16, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born March 31, 1922 in Frederika Township, daughter of Herbert and Frieda Piper Zickuhr. She married Dale Courbat November 23, 1950 in Tripoli. He died June 19, 2000.
Marcia graduated from Frederika High School. She was a veteran of WWII, serving in the Army Medical Corps. She was employed with the A & P Grocery Store and John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, retiring in 1983.
She was a Life-time member of American Legion Post 138 and founding member of Women's Army Corps Veterans Association #98, a Commission member for 21 years of the Veteran's Memorial Hall in Waterloo, founder of the Military Walk of Fame at Waterloo Memorial Hall and Women's Military Service to America. She was in charge of taking orders for laying bricks at the Memorial Hall, even laying bricks herself. In 2009 she received the Hero's Among Us-Military Award. She attended the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and was invited by President Bill Clinton to the White House during the dedication of the Women in Military Service to America Monument at the entrance to Arlington National Cemetery.
Marcia is remembered for organizing and displaying over 10,000 flags for veterans at Waterloo Cemeteries with the help of the ROTC. She and her husband were active with the Chevalier Drum and Bugle Corps for many years. One favorite memory of mom was her making pull-a-parts for her grandkids.
Survivors include: her children, Connie Courbat of Waterloo, Dr. Mike (Dr. Deborah Lewis-Fravel) Courbat, of Indianapolis, Indiana and David Courbat of Waterloo; three grandsons, Chris (Briana) Courbat, Jeff (Sara) Courbat and Andrew (Nancy Wulf) Courbat; two step grandchildren, Mayme (John) Polstra and Cory (Pam) Fravel; 10 great grandchildren, Lily, Kayden, Gabby, Gracie, Laynee, Lydia, Connor, Alex, Dakota (Kennedy) and Nathan; a great-great grandson, Liam; and four step great grandchildren, Audra, Ben, Allison and Dyulan (Bailey).
She is preceded in death by: her husband; three children, Martha, Dale, Jr. and Darrell; her parents; her stepmother, Josephine Buss; her father and mother-in-law, Ernest and Ruth Courbat; a brother, Herbert Zickuhr; and a sister, Margaret Olds.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and for an hour before services on Thursday.
Memorials may be directed to the Veteran's Memorial Hall.
Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
