April 5, 1936—April 12, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Marcia L. Renner, 85, of Cedar Falls, died April 12, 2021, at home. She was born April 5, 1936, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of V. Wayne and Georgie H. (Vande) Wolf. Marcia graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1955. She was united in marriage to Burton “Joe” F. Renner, Jr. on October 2, 1955, at Washington Chapel United Methodist Church in rural Cedar Falls. Together, they farmed in rural Cedar Falls. Marcia worked at The Candy Kitchen and the American Martyr Retreat House. She was also Past Worthy Matron of the Janesville Order of Easter Star, Equity Chapter #6.

Survivors include her children Debra Jo (George) Milligan of West Des Moines, Russell Wayne (Jan) Renner of Cedar Falls, and Lisa Lynn (Mike) Smidt of West Des Moines; three grandchildren Tayler Jo Renner, Jordan Thomas and Renner Joseph Breitbach. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls, with interment at Washington Chapel Cemetery in rural Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the funeral home and one hour before the service. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family for future designation and condolences can be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.