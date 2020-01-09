(1949-2020)
INDEPENDENCE — Marcia J. Henderson, 70, of rural Independence, died at her home Sunday, Jan. 5.
She was born in Independence on Sept. 19, 1949, the daughter of Dr. Robert James and Alice Marjorie (Campbell) Henderson.
Marcia graduated from high school in Independence in 1968, earned a bachelor’s degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant and a master’s degree in outdoor recreation and biology from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She was an activities specialist at the Cromwell Unit of the Mental Health Institute in Independence for 32 years before retiring in 2005.
She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, where she served at a deacon and loved to give the children’s sermon. She was the first female firefighter at the M.H.I. and was the founder of the Wingnuts organization.
Survived by: her wife, Deb; her sister, Linda Hearn of Independence; her nieces and nephews, Laura, Rachael, Robert, and Staycey; her great-nieces and great-nephews, Ally, Grace, Lexi, Nick, Emily, Gretchen, Maggie, Mercedes, Danielle, Jacklynn, Hayleigh, Shelbi, Blake, Brent, and Loren; a sister-in-law, Lisa Buck of Independence; her dog, Annie, and her cats, Pete and Wendling.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Larry Henderson; a niece, Kathy Eschen; a brother-in-law, Doug Hearn; and many aunts and uncles.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the First Presbyterian Church in Independence, with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the White Funeral Home in Independence. Casual or Chicago Cubs attire is encouraged, and fellowship at the Okoboji Bar and Grill in Independence will follow the service on Saturday.
Memorials: may be given to Cedar Valley Hospice, the First Presbyterian Church, and the Wild Thunder Wars Animal Rescue.
Online condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Through her work at Cromwell Unit, “Missy Hendy” earned the respect of the kids and her co-workers. She never had children of her own, but helped raise hundreds. She leaves behind her beloved pontoon, with which she taught countless kids how to drive. Marcia also had many four-legged fur babies.
