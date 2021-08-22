September 9, 1946-August 7, 2021
LA PORTE CITY-Marcia Grace Snook, 74, of La Porte City, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born September 9, 1946, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Warren R. and Helen Henderson Davis. Marcia graduated from Newton High School in 1964 and then in 1968 from UNI with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. She married David L. Snook on August 16, 1968, in Newton at the United Presbyterian Church. She worked at Waterloo Community Schools as a vocal and instrumental teacher from 1968-2002. Then, she was orchestra director at Waterloo East High School from 2003-2008. Marcia played the viola in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra for 30 years. She enjoyed music, reading and gardening. Marcia is survived by her husband, David of La Porte City; sons, Warren of Pueblo West, CO and Jeremy (Beth) of Castle Rock, CO; three grandchildren, Cooper, Ashlyn and Brigid Snook; and her special beloved cat, Tabby. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside Services: 11 am, Tuesday, August 24, at Palo Alto Cemetery, Newton. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, August 23, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
