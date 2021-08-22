 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marcia Grace Snook
0 entries

Marcia Grace Snook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marcia Grace Snook

September 9, 1946-August 7, 2021

LA PORTE CITY-Marcia Grace Snook, 74, of La Porte City, died on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born September 9, 1946, in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Warren R. and Helen Henderson Davis. Marcia graduated from Newton High School in 1964 and then in 1968 from UNI with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. She married David L. Snook on August 16, 1968, in Newton at the United Presbyterian Church. She worked at Waterloo Community Schools as a vocal and instrumental teacher from 1968-2002. Then, she was orchestra director at Waterloo East High School from 2003-2008. Marcia played the viola in the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra for 30 years. She enjoyed music, reading and gardening. Marcia is survived by her husband, David of La Porte City; sons, Warren of Pueblo West, CO and Jeremy (Beth) of Castle Rock, CO; three grandchildren, Cooper, Ashlyn and Brigid Snook; and her special beloved cat, Tabby. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside Services: 11 am, Tuesday, August 24, at Palo Alto Cemetery, Newton. Visitation 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, August 23, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to get rid of FOMO and embrace JOMO

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News