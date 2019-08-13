Marcia D. Lashbrook

(1966-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Marcia Donnell Lashbrook, 53, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
She was born April 6, 1966, daughter of James J. and Nancy (Kretzschmar) Lamos in Waterloo. On May 23, 1987, she married Bret Lashbrook at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver.
She graduated from Denver High School in 1984 and Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids in 1988. Marcia worked for Superior Home Health for a couple of years, Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community for 10 years, Waverly Hospital for three years in the birthing center, med-surg and emergency room before working for the State of Iowa Inspections and Appeals from 2006 until the present time. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, MJ Lashbrook of Waterloo and Zach Lashbrook of Savage, Minn.; a daughter, Stephanie Lashbrook of Iowa City; her mother of Denver; three brothers, Robert (Wendy) Lamos of Waverly, Barry (Wendy) Lamos of Hampton and Bryan (Linda) Lamos of Snoqualmie, Wash.
Preceded in death by: her father.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Denver, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and also an hour before services, both at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the Lashbrook family for a later designation.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the family. Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Marcia enjoyed hanging out with her husband and children, going to different restaurants and tasting different beers. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved shopping, collecting boots, handbags and scarves.
