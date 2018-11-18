Try 1 month for 99¢
Marcia C. Weber

WATERLOO — Marcia C. Weber, 80, of Waterloo, died at home Friday, Nov. 16.

She was born March 20, 1938, in Oelwein, daughter of Ernest and Catherine Russell Fauser. She married Jerome “Jerry” Weber on Feb. 11, 1957 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Waterloo. He died March 14, 2012.

Marcia graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Waterloo and was employed at St. Francis Hospital and retired from Mid-Continent Bottlers.

Survived by: two sons, Mark and Paul, both of Waterloo; two daughters, Julie Berendes and Angie Swanger, both of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Ryan (Ali) Weber, Amanda (Michael) Mize, Chassidy (Keith) Bumgardner, Chaz Weber, Josh, Jenifer and Jordan Berendes; 13 great-grandchildren, Natalie, Ricky, Billy, Emmalee, Eddie, William, Alex, Gabi, Kylier, Joshua, Elliott, Ariyanna and Bentley; and three sisters, Ginny Weber and Sue Fauser, both of Waterloo, and Gail Jensen of Phoenix.

Preceded in death by: her husband; her grandson, Joder Berendes; her son-in-law, Dwayne Swanger; and a brother-in-law Bob Weber.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 8 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 7 p.m. rosary and vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials: may be directed to the church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Marcia loved playing the piano and the organ. She sang in the choir and was a cantor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and also Blessed Sacrament. She later was considered a committed prayer warrior. Her shields of honor were her many aprons that she often forgot she was even wearing.

