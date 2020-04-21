(1940-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Marcia A. Williams, 79, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, April 19, at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 10, 1940, in Waterloo, daughter of Russell E. and Alverna A. Mueller Williams. Marcia graduated in 1959 from Waterloo East High.
She worked for Rath Packing Co. for 23 years, and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survivors: two brothers, Joel Williams of Campbell‚ Calif., and Loren (Jan) Williams of Cedar Falls; two nephews, Matthew (Julie Hanus) Williams and Wade Williams; two nieces, Kelsey (Dale Stout) Williams and Amber Williams; and several great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, David Williams; a half-sister, Beverly Maire; and a niece, Carissa Williams.
Services: Private family graveside services with inurnment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, is assisting the family.
Memorials: to Cedar Bend Humane Society. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Marcia was an avid doll collector and loved to read.
